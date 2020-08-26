KITTITAS - On Tuesday, Kittitas County Commissioners published their written and signed letter supporting Kittitas School District’s decision to resume in-person learning this fall.
Situated just east of Ellensburg, the town of Kittitas is estimated to have 1,493 people living with in its municipal boundaries and that doesn’t include the total number of people living within the school district.
Earlier this month the Kittitas School Board decided to allow schools to fully resume in-person learning, a decision criticized by some.
Kittitas Superintendent Mike Nollan says board members were inspired by a survey that showed 70% of parents wanted to send students back to school in person in some form.
Kittitas County Commissioners Brett Wachsmith, Laura Osiadacz, and Cory Wright put forth their support in the form of a public letter on Tuesday.
“The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners supports Kittitas Public Schools and school districts across Kittitas County on their decisions to reopen schools in the manner that best suits their individual staff and family needs for the 2020-2021 school year. We believe local level policy decisions are often the best decisions. School board members and Superintendents have a pulse on their school district that we believe neither the county nor the state can replicate. That is why we fully support the decision made by Kittitas Public Schools as well as the decisions made by the other school districts across Kittitas County,” the letter read.
The school board sent its petition to reopen the Kittitas County Health District.
The health district already issued a recommendation that all schools in the county implement an online-only learning model this fall.
Reportedly, the school district will know by the end of this week whether they’re given approval.
