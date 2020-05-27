LIBERTY - After several days of searching, undercover officers finally came face-to-face with an armed-and-dangerous fugitive on Tuesday.
That fugitive is now identified as 33-year-old Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez.
At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Chris Whitsett of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says undercover officials came into contact with Alcantara-Gonzalez in the Mineral Springs area. Whitsett says Alcantara-Gonzalez was armed and when he was confronted by authorities, he fled.
Whitsett says multiple agencies will continue to look for Alcantara-Gonzalez on the ground and in the air today using fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is wanted in connection with a missing person, stolen vehicles, burglaries, and thefts.
He’s described as a Hispanic male that is 175 lbs. and 5’7” in height. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. Authorities also say that he may be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and light grey rainfly.
Whitsett says Alcantara-Gonzalez knows the landscape well and is believed to have lived in the Liberty-Mineral Springs area for some time.
(1) comment
ellensburg side is open country-easly seen. IF this crook knows anyone or has been in jail in wenatchee, there is good cover for him -table mtn-east towards beehive-devels gulch-into mission- bunch of other trail spurs. was gonna hammer out a good dirt bike ride up there- but not now-- with luck he is allready buzzard bait- exposure-falling off a cliff-ect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.