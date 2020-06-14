KITTITAS COUNTY - The largest manhunt in Kittitas County history has come to an end as murder suspect Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Alcantara-Gonzalez was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. in the Teanaway area. Law enforcement had been activity searching for the suspect for 23 days.
A resident in the area was walking in his neighborhood Sunday afternoon when he noticed someone inside a neighbor’s home. Deputies from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Forest Service Officers and WDFW surrounded the home and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Alcantara-Gonzalez was wanted on a warrant for the murder of Ian Eckles, the 41-year-old hunter from Kent who disappeared near the town of Liberty around May 17. Alcantara-Gonzalez was also wanted on a number of other crimes that occurred during the manhunt, including multiple burglaries, thefts, and possession of stolen vehicles, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
“Incident commanders for the manhunt relied on evidence found by search teams that Alcantara remained in the area despite intense pressure,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “They utilized the extensive closure of public lands, continued on-the-ground searches, and other tactics to force Alcantara to make himself more vulnerable in his search for necessary resources.”
Sheriff’s office officials say they are continuing to search for Eckles’ body.
“The arrest of Jorge Alcantara concludes an uncertain and dangerous time for our county, especially for residents of the affected area,” Sheriff Clay Myers stated. “We are deeply grateful for the assistance of residents of the Liberty and Teanaway areas, who have been constantly supportive throughout this time. We can now turn our attention to the successful prosecution of the crimes this suspect has committed and, most urgently, to finding and recovering the body of Ian Eckles and giving his family peace.”
