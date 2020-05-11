ELLENSBURG - The Kittitas County Public Health Department has confirmed 34 cases of COVID-19 associated with Twin City Foods in Ellensburg.
After a confirmed positive test of an employee on Friday, the Kittitas County Incident Management Team implemented mass testing for all employees of Twin City Foods. On Sunday, 34 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. Health department officials say with the additional cases, more than 20 percent of Twin City Foods employees tested positive. About 20 cases are still pending test results.
Twin City Foods will be closed for at least 10 days and the business is working closely with the county’s incident management team.
“Our IMT is working with individuals to ensure they can safely isolate at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” health department officials stated. “We are also working with any employee who did not receiving testing. Employees who do not receive testing cannot go back to work until the completion of a 14-day quarantine.”
Kittitas County had applied for a Phase 2 reopening variance, which is now on hold due to the new cases. Kittitas County was one of a handful of counties eligible to apply for the variance, meeting certain checkmarks including a population of less than 75,000 and having no new COVID-19 cases in 21 days.
