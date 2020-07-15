ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg police believe the shattered glass that littered the sidewalk leading up to the Kittitas County Republican Party headquarters last week was the work of vandals.
The building, located at 411 N. Pine St., had busted windows that had been shattered by rocks.
Stephanie Queen, a stylist at Clean Cut, The Men’s Shop, a few commercial spaces away captured the damage on her camera on Friday after it was discovered.
"You can have freedom of speech is one thing, but to vandalize people’s private property is another. And you’re a total schmuck and a total disgrace as a citizen of this country," Queen said. "If you don’t like it leave, do us all a favor and get the hell out of here. This is horrific. Out of all the years of living in this community, this is horrible. People just don’t have respect anymore."
The Daily Record reports that police do not have any leads on suspects at this time.
The space was not equipped with security cameras. Kittitas County Republican Party Chair Marlene Pfeifer says they will install security cameras to capture the culprits in case history repeats itself.
(7) comments
So if they broke out a chunk of glass from the outside of the building, why did the glass end up on the sidewalk? 🤔
So what the heck are you saying liberal? Are you that shallow that you are trying to defuse the blame on something you have no proof! My goodness what a reach !!!
All I did was ask a question. You're the one reading accusations into it. Clutch your pearls somewhere else.
Lets dont point fingers because none of us know who was the culprit. Bottomline is No person who believes in democracy supports this type if behavior. Its not my party but I do not subscribe to desruction of property nor do I believe this helps anyones cause. I hope it is repaired ASAP!
Liberals! They can't convince you so they try to run you out.
Funny thing is they always try to blame conservatives for being violent.
"In case history repeats itself." Nice job getting that in there, Shawn!
Residents are on high alert for the Army of Liberal Aggression coming to burn a swath across Kittitas Valley . . .
Who did it? Thumpus frumpus or the russian puppet
