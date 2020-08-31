KITTITAS - After drawing statewide attention over its plan to be the only school district deciding to implement in-person learning ‘across the board,’ the Kittitas School District will no longer be the ‘odd man out’ in that regard.
On Friday, the district sent a letter to parents informing them of the new plan moving forward. After deliberations with the Kittitas County Health District, Kittitas educators will teach students kindergarten through second grade face-to-face and all other grades will endure a hybrid learning model. Superintendent Mike Nollan says the hybrid model with be an AA/BB (A/B) schedule.
“One of my main goals in this decision-making process has been to ensure that we have low numbers in classrooms to mitigate the health risks to staff, students, and our community. Starting at full capacity would not have allowed us to follow safety guidelines put forth by the DOH (Department of Health). If all goes well, we hope to add 3rd-5th grade students back in school full-time within the first trimester,” Nollan stated in his letter.
The district’s decision comes after a public letter written and released by county commissioners expressing support of the school board’s resolution to offer in-person learning to all grades. The rural school district submitted a request for an exception, but was denied.
(0) comments
