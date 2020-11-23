EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police say a local teen has a hard lesson to learn after exhibiting some unsavory behavior at the Bike Pump Track on Sunday.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says just before 4 p.m., his officers responded to a disturbance at 255 N. Georgia Avenue at the Eastmont Community Park.
When police arrived, a group of juveniles took off running, but were caught on 3rd St. NE outside of the park. Further investigation revealed that an argument occurred over a conflict stemming from a 13-year-old who was sitting on the Pump Track blocking the path of the kids using the track. After being asked to move, there was an argument between an 11-year-old and the 13-year-old.
Police say the 13-year-old pulled a knife from his pocket, held it out towards the victim and walked towards him.
One witness says the suspect held the knife within two feet of the victim’s face.
The incident was captured on a cell phone camera and was viewed by officers during the investigation, confirming what had been reported to the police.
The 13-year-old was arrested and taken to the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked for 2nd Degree Assault.
