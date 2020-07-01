SELAH - A fitness center in Selah faces a $10,000 penalty for operating in violation of Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start order.
Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) cited company owner Bradshaw Development Inc. this week after L&I inspectors found Anytime Fitness Selah open for business on June 15 when it should have remained closed under the governor’s order.
L&I inspected the facility after getting complaints from the public and a referral from the Yakima Health District. When L&I inspectors went to the facility, they witnessed several employees working, as well as customers entering and using the facility.
Before L&I conducted the inspection, state workers contacted the business multiple times; they informed the business about the order and directed it to close.
The governor’s Safe Start proclamation prohibits most businesses from operating unless their county is in the appropriate phase of the statewide plan to reopen their economy and other aspects of daily living. Anytime Fitness Selah is in Yakima County, one of the state’s most active areas for coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. The county remains in Phase 1, the most restrictive tier of the four-phase state plan.
Along with being cited for the violation, the business faces a $9,639 fine.
“Our primary focus is making sure employers do everything possible to prevent their workers from being exposed to the coronavirus,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “In this case, Anytime Fitness Selah was clearly aware it was operating in defiance of the governor’s order and putting employees at risk. They chose to stay open even after multiple contacts with L&I. And it’s just not fair to businesses that are following the rules when others don’t.”
L&I notified Anytime Fitness Selah about the requirement to close to the public in a phone call, email, letter, and inspection. The citation is a “willful general” violation, meaning the employer knew about the safety requirements, but refused to follow them.
The state has received 13 complaints since May about Anytime Fitness Selah. People submitting complaints said the gym allows customers to work out without requiring social distancing, is selling new memberships, and is posting on social media that it’s open.
In an email to the governor’s office, a Yakima Health District official said numerous community members were reporting that the fitness center was open and that a staff member drove by and saw the building was packed with customers.
The business has until July 5 to close or 15 working days to appeal.
Through June 26, L&I staff working at the state EOC have contacted more than 400 businesses about complaints filed about their operations. The team still has approximately 1,300 businesses to contact about possible Safe Start violations.
People who believe a business is violating Safe Start rules can report it online.
(3) comments
Report it online where? The L & I press release iFiber copied and pasted has a hotlink.
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/09349a1c56844b539fea1c2cabd16d56?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
What a coincidence, the P.H.D in virology is also a snitch.
It's journalism. The iFiber guys are busy, don't have copy editors, and try to do a good, unbiased job.
In a story if you say something like "Readers can donate" or like this example then you have to say "where" they can donate to. Like an obit that says "Memorials can be made online."
And stop trolling.
