ROYAL CITY - La tienda de comestibles Harvest Foods en Royal City vendió un boleto raspadito ganador a una persona afortunada la semana pasada.
Identificado como "Pabo F ...", el ganador de la lotería reclamó su boleto raspadito ganador el 4 de diciembre.
Pablo ganó el premio mayor de $ 30,000 en el juego raspadito "Spicy Crossword Tripler".
Las probabilidades de ganar de Pablo eran de 1 en casi 500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.