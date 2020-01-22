MOSES LAKE - The ‘meter’ continues to run for Boeing as the timeline towards the return of the 737 MAX to service extends further. Earlier this week Boeing executives reportedly announced that the software fix needed to make the airliner airworthy won’t happen until June or July.
The sight of all the stored planes on Grant County International Airport’s tarmac may be a spectacle to some and an eyesore to others, but the money it brings to the Port of Moses Lake is something to behold. iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Port of Moses Lake this week to find out how much is being made off the acres leased to Boeing for the storage of planes.
The 250+ planes that take up the tarmac occupy 65 acres of space at the airport. Port officials say the airport charges $596.93 per leased acre per month which translates to a monthly income of about $38,800.
Since the arrival of the first 737 in spring of 2019, the Port of Moses Lake has made over $220,000 from land leased to Boeing.
The port’s Kim DeTrolio says the income made from land leasing goes to a general business fund. The business fund is money that is appropriated towards wages, maintenance, improvement projects, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.