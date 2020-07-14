ADAMS COUNTY - Multiple suspects were arrested Monday in connection to a search warrant in Adams County for a large amount of stolen property.
The warrant was served at a property in the 1000 block of Rand Road with the assistance of the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Warden police and a Moses Lake police K9.
Deputies reportedly recovered a number of stolen items from the property, including a motorcycle and firearms, according to the sheriff’s office. Illegal narcotics were also seized during the search.
As of Monday afternoon, six people were taken into custody during the search including Cassandra Rand for unlawful possession of a firearm, Mark Chamberlain for felon in possession of a firearm, Darian Morgan on a DOC warrant, Noe Duarte for possession of a controlled substance, Glen Gilbert for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree theft, and Tristan Duplichan for felony eluding.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
(4) comments
Its up to the courts and prosecutors to keep people locked up, not to the jail.
Please don't just turn them loose like the jails have been doing.
How about keeping them locked for a change
How about some mug shots so we know them when we see them...
