MOSES LAKE - Larson Heights Elementary School in Moses Lake has moved to full remote learning this week due to COVID-19 cases.
The Grant County Health District has closed the school after three staff members have tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks.
At this time, Larson Heights is scheduled to resume in-person classes on Nov. 30.
The Moses Lake School District has had a total of 90 COVID-19 cases since the school year began, including 44 cases over the last 14 days. Eight of the 10 elementary schools have had at least one case over the same time period. Sage Point Elementary is in full remote learning through Dec. 1.
Chief Moses (4) and Endeavor (1) have both seen positive tests, while Moses Lake High School is at 11 cases — five students and six staff members — over the past two weeks.
There are currently seven cohorts that are closed or quarantined due to positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.