MOSES LAKE - A recent groundbreaking marked the beginning of the construction of an about 20,000 square foot temple in Moses Lake.
A small group of Latter-day Saint leaders gathered on Oct. 10 at the site of the future temple and meetinghouse located on Yonezawa Boulevard.
Plans for the temple were announced last year. The Moses Lake temple will be the Church’s fourth temple in Washington state with the other temples in Richland, Seattle and Spokane. There are nearly 300,000 Latter-day Saints in Washington.
The building with be single-story with a center spire. The meetinghouse will be about 17,000 square foot and will be built alongside the temple.
Details for an open house and temple dedication, upon construction completion, will be announced at a later date.
(1) comment
I wonder how long before an Olive Garden restaurant opens up across the street.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.