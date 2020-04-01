EPHRATA - Preliminary local crime and collision trends appear to be changing during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to various law enforcement agencies to inquire about how the world’s medical crisis is changing the slate when it comes to nefarious activity.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ken Jones says calls for service are down because less people are out. But with three felony crimes involving juveniles since Saturday, Jones says mischief among teens is up with school out. In fact, the sheriff’s office recently reached out to local school administrators out of concern and talked about ways to maintain better control on behaviors amongst school-aged children. Jones emphasized that he and his colleagues will enforce the law like any other day during the pandemic.
“Law enforcement is not going to turn away from criminal activity regardless of age and will pursue them like any other day,” He said.
Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr says call volumes are down by as much as 20%.
Chelan County sheriff’s officials say they’ve taken notice of the uptick seen in mail thefts along with a minor increase in burglaries.
DUI’s are down by 50% since the bars closed in Wenatchee, according to Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. Assaults saw a slight increase but overall crime appears to be someone nominal during the pandemic.
“Like the wildfires, people are rising up by settling down. It’s an amazing testament to our community," he said.
In all four jurisdictions, traffic accidents are down with a 33% decrease in collisions in the Wenatchee Valley.
(2) comments
"In fact, the sheriff’s office recently reached out to local school administrators out of concern and talked about ways to maintain better control on behaviors amongst school-aged children."
Here's a thought, how about parents start parenting instead? Why is it always up to the schools to "control the behaviors" of these kids?
The problem is NOT the kids, it's the parents!
Correct. Parents need to parent, teachers need to teach. Unfortunately, teachers and schools need to parent many children in the absence of home parenting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.