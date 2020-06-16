RITZVILLE - Law enforcement is looking to identify two suspects who broke into a building in downtown Ritzville and damaged several classic cars.
The suspects were captured on a trail camera Sunday night inside the old Parkway/Hille Chevrolet building at 102 W. Main Ave, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the front door to the building was kicked in and the two suspects removed the emblems from numerous classic cars. Several tools were also stolen.
Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspects is asked to contact the Ritzville Police Department at 509-659-1313.
That looks like Ben Garfield and His girlfriend Cassandra Wartlinger. He lIves in quincy, she live in Spokane and they meet halfway sometimes. He was just up roaming the area the other day when he got arrested. I can't positive ID them from the poor quality of pictures but that looks like them. Man and woman, known criminals, known to work the Ritzville area. I would start there.
