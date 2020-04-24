EPHRATA - Authorities are on the hunt for a crook who allegedly left a girl shaken early Friday in Ephrata.
Ephrata Police Chief Mike Warren says his officers rushed to the scene of an alleged assault and robbery of a 14-year-old girl in the 200 block of G Street NW. Authorities say they were called to the location of the crime at around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, the teen girl was screaming and a male subject was seen running away. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries and say the assailant stole her cell phone.
Police say the suspect is described as a hispanic male in his 20's or 30's. A description of the assailant's attire was not available.
iFIBER ONE News is in the process of obtaining more details about the incident. A major investigation involving Ephrata police, Soap Lake police, Quincy police, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is underway.
If you or anyone you know saw the incident go down, contact your local law enforcement agency. Tips can remain anonymous.
