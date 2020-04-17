KENNEWICK — Advocates for farm workers in Washington state have filed a lawsuit against the state seeking safer working conditions as the harvest season begins amid a coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of workers are already pruning grapevines and fruit trees and getting ready to cut asparagus, while thousands more will soon be arriving to pick other crops.
The Tri-City Herald reported Friday that two unions, the United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia AFL-CIO, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court demanding the state set specific safety guidelines.
Agricultural workers contend they are often in situations where they can’t practice social distancing. They are loaded on buses heading out to the fields and sleeping in tight quarters, said Erik Nicholson, the national vice president for the United Farm Workers.
“Without them, our food supply is at risk,″ Nicholson said. “Thousands of women and men leave their families to work in our state’s fields so those of us at home can sustain our families. They’re doing this essential work under the shadow of fear for their health and their families’ health. We have an obligation to do everything in our power to protect these workers and protect our food supply — and that starts with clear guidance and enforceable protections from the state.”
The state Department of Labor and Industries issued some guidelines late Thursday spelling out what they expect farms to do to make it safe for migrant laborers. The rules said farm workers need to stay 6 feet apart and have hand-washing stations at key locations. But Nicholson said the rules were more like suggestions, with no penalties attached.
“Farmworkers need clear, specific, enforceable protections from COVID, and they needed them weeks ago, when we first started asking the governor for help,” stated Andrea Schmitt, attorney and advocate from Columbia Legal Services. “The state has to act decisively to protect the workers who bring us our food — and the communities where we live.”
I fully agree with JoeQPublic. Folks there are big troubles in some meat packing plant in Tri-Cities. AND Some plant in the dakotas - several other plants in the midwest have been shut down according to the news- big time plants. huge ones. so- its not just washington state.
They sure do need protections. Migrant farm worker housing is also tight quarters. Both Quincy and Mattawa have greater proportions of infected and I believe it's due to those with large families that get together often and perhaps don't speak english that well and are not able to understand all that these directives from health districts imply.
