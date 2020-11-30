SPOKANE — A lawsuit that seeks to prevent disease outbreaks in bighorn sheep herds living in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has been filed in federal court in eastern Washington.
The lawsuit contends the Forest Service is placing bighorn sheep at high risk of disease outbreaks by authorizing domestic sheep grazing in the forest near bighorn herds.
Monday's lawsuit was brought by WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project. It said officials for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have known about the high risk that domestic sheep grazing poses to bighorn sheep for at least a decade.
Domestic sheep carry a pathogen that causes pneumonia in bighorns and reduces lamb survival rates for years. Once disease is in a bighorn herd, it can cause low lamb survival for a decade, and members of that herd can easily transmit the disease to nearby bighorn herds. There is no cure or vaccine.
In October, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed 12 bighorns from the Quilomene herd due to a domestic ewe commingling with the herd. Less than two weeks later, WDFW found the disease within the Cleman Mountain herd.
Bighorn sheep were wiped out during the era of Western settlement. The animals have slowly recovered to approximately 5% of their historic population levels.
(2) comments
Wild Earth Guardians. Why don't they just say agenda 2030 inspired by the UN and communist party for the destruction of the USA.
I'm just trying to understand, how is helping save a certain animal after almost being wiped out years ago due to mans desire to own and control everything a bad thing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.