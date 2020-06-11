The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) out of Seattle has sued a branch of the federal government over its failure to naturalize a select group of immigrants whose U.S. citizenship status was put on hold due to coronavirus.
NWIRP filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The suit asks the federal court to provide them with the ability to immediately take oath. The class action suit covers hundreds of individuals in the Philadelphia region.
NWIRP Legal Director Matt Adams says the intent of the lawsuit is to provide expedited naturalization to all class members so that they will be sworn in as U.S. citizens by late September, to ensure that they have time to register to vote in the fall. Adams says the lawsuit sets an example for all outlets of the federal government that have the ability to naturalize people with U.S. citizenship pending.
Norma Gallegos of Hand In Hand Immigration Services which represents hundreds of people trying to obtain U.S. citizenship in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties, says the local naturalization for 40 people was cancelled twice during the pandemic, stretching out their path to becoming Americans further.
“It’s been a journey,” Gallegos told iFIBER ONE News.
Gallegos told iFIBER ONE News that one of the individuals who was set to be naturalized, but the ceremony was postponed, passed away after spending two years trying to obtain citizenship.
Gallegos says Hand In Hand will get more answers on whether naturalization can resume sometime next week.
