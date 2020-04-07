MOSES LAKE - A drawn depiction of what the Moses Lake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple will look like has been released to the public.
The official rendering of the holy sanctuary comes after project leaders file public documents depicting the temple’s design ahead of groundbreaking and construction.
The building will be a 20,000 square feet, single-story shrine with a center spire. Interior renderings will be released soon. The groundbreaking date of the Moses Lake temple has yet to be determined.
News of the Moses Lake LDS temple broke in April 2019 by Church President Russell Nelson. Moses Lake’s new temple will be built on a 17-acre site on Yonezawa Boulevard, between Road K NE and Division Street.
The Moses Lake temple will be the LDS Church’s fourth temple in Washington state with sanctuaries in Richland, Seattle and Spokane.
(3) comments
I don't know where they're getting those trees from. It'd look more realistic with the freeway in the background, then sprinkle in some sagebrush and tumbleweeds.
Nothing says I love you Jesus more than multimillion dollar temple. XD.
The Temples in Biblical times were also very majestic and they served very important purposes. If people understood those purposes, they would realize that Temple worship is more valuable than any earthly treasure. Cost is immaterial.
