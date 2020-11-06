MOSES LAKE - On. Nov. 9, Big Bend Community College (BBCC) will pay its respects to those willing to be the first in their families to enter college.
The celebration is the first of its kind at the college and is part of the TRiO Upward Bound and Student Support Services programs at BBCC.
The honorary event will be conducted via Zoom; students, faculty, and staff will attend.
President Sara Thompson Tweedy will give a welcome, followed by a national motivated speaker, and highlight stories from some of the first-generation staff at BBCC.
In 2017, the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-generation Student Success launched the inaugural First-Generation College Celebration. Since then, they have encouraged colleges and universities to celebrate the success of first-generation college students, faculty, and staff on their campuses.
Upward Bound provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance. The program provides opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits. Upward Bound serves: high school students from low-income families; and high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.