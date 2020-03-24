LEAVENWORTH - Cascade Medical in Leavenworth confirmed on Tuesday that it has two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The two new cases brings Chelan County's coronavirus victim total to eight, with one in Douglas County.
The news comes after Monday's announcement of four additional cases recorded over the weekend in the Chelan-Douglas area.
So far, a total of nine positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the Chelan-Douglas area over the course of one week.
