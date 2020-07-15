LEAVENWORTH - A Monday article published online by Forbes is raising some eyebrows in Leavenworth.
The business magazine published an article about how its readers can get a European travel experience without traveling to Europe during the pandemic. Europe’s borders are currently closed to Americans as the continent tries to control the spread of COVID-19.
The is article is titled “Europe Is Closed. Try These U.S. Cities Instead.”
The column has Leavenworth listed first and refers to it as a small town of only 2,000 people. However, the foot traffic from tourists makes Leavenworth look like anything but a small town during the peak of tourism season, which is right now.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea who says the article is contrary to how the town feels about travel during a pandemic.
“While Leavenworth is thrilled to be called out as a great place to travel to, with wonderful food, activities, and hospitality, we want people to put their own safety, the safety of our country, and safety of this little town above all else right now. Unfortunately, the Forbes article encourages the kind of long-distance travel and mixing that will only delay our getting control of this pandemic, and getting that control is in the long-term interests of all of us who will be here to welcome guests from anywhere and everywhere when the time is right,” Florea told iFIBER ONE News.
Leavenworth is in Chelan County which is currently in Phase 1.5. Chelan County is among the nation’s counties with higher COVID-19 rate cases.
“Our town is semi-open to tourists, but we don’t want to be responsible for infecting people here and then sending them all over,” Florea told iFIBER ONE News.
Currently, the Bavarian-themed town closes the downtown to traffic for social distancing purposes, but will soon take it a step further by banning traffic all week.
Despite the pandemic, Florea says Leavenworth continues to host scores of tourists.
(6) comments
Leavenworth is a far cry from the real bavaria. Imagine how great it is in the real bavaria when there are prostitutes everywhere and you can pee against a 1,000 year old walled part of the city? Plus the turkish hash peddlers are fun, too.
Be sure to visit Das Quarantäne Haus!!! 😉
Yea, and get elbow to elbow in the german clock shop at high noon also- watch the little birds bob there heads in and out as the door opens and closes-- coo coo for cocoa puffs---- lol !
With complimentary fumigation for "selected customers."
Obviously this mayor is one of those "virgins" that Cheb was talking about and doesn't have a CLUE where businesses and cities money come from that are almost 100% reliant on TOURISM!!
The locals are gonna love this one. Did you know they started a petition to oust the mayor when he wrote a nice "racism is bad" letter six weeks ago?
https://cityofleavenworth.com/col-assets/uploads/2020/05/Community-Letter-from-the-Mayor-05.28.2020.pdf
"Very fine people" up there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.