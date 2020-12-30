LEAVENWORTH - After a sweep by Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad, it was determined that Tuesday night’s bomb scare was an empty threat.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials released more information about the threat early Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials say Rivercom dispatchers received an anonymous call from a man who told them that there was an explosive device in a garbage can in the 800 block of Front Street in downtown Leavenworth. Kent Sisson of Chelan County Emergency Management says the call came in at around 8 p.m.
Washington State Patrol and Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded immediately and began evacuations in a large portion of the downtown corridor. People outside the area were asked to shelter in place. The stretch of SR 2 spanning through the downtown was also closed to traffic for safety reasons.
A bomb technician team eventually responded and conducted a systematic search of the area; additional resources were used to search for a device, which included canine teams.
Officials eventually cleared the area and the downtown corridor was reopened.
The investigation into the bomb threat continues.
Sheriff’s officials did not say anything about making an arrest related to the threat.
(2) comments
Man, what is wrong with people that do this?
Find this stupid fool.
