MATTAWA - During an outreach visit by Northwest Justice Project last Thursday, the legal group says it was informed by Stemilt workers in Mattawa that COVID-19 was present at its facilities.
Northwest Justice Project is a group of attorneys who offer legal assistance and information to farm workers.
The non-profit regularly sends outreach personnel to farms across eastern Washington to check on the welfare of workers and distribute information about legal rights as well as COVID-19 care packages consisting of masks, sanitizer, etc.
During their visit to Stemilt in Mattawa, Managing Attorney Michele Besso of Northwest Justice Project, says the outreach staff was asked to leave. The group says they were told by workers that over 20 laborers had tested positive and were being quarantined.
“Some of the workers were afraid and said he (a Stemilt manager) was looking from his truck and they would be scolded for receiving our (Northwest Justice Project) information,” Northwest Justice Project stated.
The Northwest Justice Project’s team of outreach staff also visited Stemilt’s facilities in Quincy where they were told to leave as well.
(2) comments
may god watch over you all. Somebody knows something.
OR maybe the NW league is violating an emergency order against unnecessary travel and going site to site potentially spreading disease to otherwise isolated sites for the safety of the workers..
Good idea .. Travel from suspected site to suspected site asking if they are infected also..
