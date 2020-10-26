MOSES LAKE - An educational movement called ‘Legal Heat’ is having to teach elsewhere due to hardships posed by COVID-19.
About two years ago, the Legal Heat, a nationally-recognized effort that educates communities about concealed carry firearms and gun laws made its way to the East Wenatchee and Moses Lake-area Sportsman’s Warehouse stores. But, due to limitations created by coronavirus, Sportsman’s Warehouse decided it could no longer host the seminars.
Legal Heat classes for the area are now held at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Moses Lake.
Sessions are held once per month and the next seminars are slated for November 22 and December 22 of 2020. Both time slots appear to be sold out.
Legal Heat also offers a Ladies Concealed Carry Class.
Classes are taught by instructors who are certified and have backgrounds in either law enforcement or military. For more information about Legal Heat, go to www.mylegalheat.com
How come they don't offer these classes in Spanish?
Don't shop here.
