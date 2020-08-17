SNOQUALMIE PASS - Drivers are experiencing up to four-hour delays on eastbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass due to construction.
Crews are working to replace concrete panels under the Stampede Pass interchange, according to WSDOT officials.
During construction, which is expected to last through Friday morning, eastbound traffic is being detoured along the off and on ramps at milepost 62. The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph through the construction zone.
WSDOT is asking drivers to consider taking alternate routes.
As of 1:30 p.m., WSDOT is reporting about 10 miles of backups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.