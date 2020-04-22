MOSES LAKE - Local fishermen who say they’re fed up with the state’s temporary ban on fishing will put their displeasure on public display this Saturday.
The Tri-Cities-based group ‘Let Us Fish’ is planning protests in Moses Lake and Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to noon. Ben Holton of Let Us Fish says protesters will mostly be on boats and some will be on the shore in Blue Heron Park on Moses Lake. In Wenatchee, protesters will be on boats just south of the Senator George Sellar Bridge on the Columbia River and those on foot will be on shore nearby.
Let Us Fish is the same group that drew national attention during their protest in the Tri-Cities last weekend. Many of the participants on the water held signs with messages.
“We’re the only state out of 50 that doesn’t allow fishing and believe we are a very low risk group. We think it’s good for mental health to go outside,” Holten told iFIBER ONE News.
This Sunday, the Let Us Fish movement will be to Lake Union in front of the Gas Works plant in Seattle.
Let Us Fish coordinators are asking all protests be peaceful and that all attendees practice social distancing.
(3) comments
Ok let me tell you so you can understand. First of all I don’t wear ANY color glasses, and I’m NOT supporting anyone but the other people who actually give a damn about their lives and their families lives. I am a 36 year old woman who is being forced to leave my home everyday to go out and work because my job is at a restaurant which is somehow considered an essential job. And while I’m forced to work during this mess I’m also forced to come in contact with hundreds of people EVERYDAY who just like you think this is all one big joke. And let me tell you, every single day I hear these people who come to my work talk about how they came in contact with someone at their job who has the virus and then they came straight to my job with a couple of their friends and family and begins talking to another group of people who are standing in line. Now guess what. If that one person who came in contact with the infected person has become infected themselves. Guess how many people including my self and everyone else at my job and my home and my family all now became infected. Not to mention all the people they were speaking with and all their families and what not. Ok and maybe from what everyone thinks they know about there symptoms it might not be too bad. But what about my grandma who I take care of with several health problems? Or my new born granddaughter?? Or what about me and my compromised ammune system?? How well do u think our bodies will react to the meds they only have to try and help our bodies rest to heal themselves because we don’t have a vaccine for it yet?? That’s why!
COME ON INSLEE supporters!! Someone PLEASE tell me how not allowing fishing is helping slow down the spread of the CoronaVirus..
Because as most people who aren't wearing rose colored glasses see.. It's all about Government control and Supporting LAZY Government "workers" who want to collect their full paycheck while NOT having to do ANYTHING related to their job..
Government: Only institution that can say to it's workers -- Don't do your job and stay home but we will still pay you your full wages and benefits...
How about you take a look at the boats and the signs on the lake during this next protest. I'll bet dollars to doughnuts that you'll see the same boats and the same signs that were there in Tri-Cities. And those people are using gas pumps, grocery stores, and other local businesses that really don't need to have more outside infection brought in. I'm not a huge supporter of inslee's ban on fishing and hunting, but I flat-out reject these protests, because they are making it more difficult for everyone. Were you aware that most of the drive for these protests comes from one family who have continually stir the pot? And that the Dorr Brothers are not only attacking Democrat policies, but also moderate Republican policies so that they can make money. Look it up. It's absolutely true. https://www.google.com/amp/s/abcnews.go.com/amp/Health/wireStory/virus-misinformation-flourishes-online-protest-groups-70273076
