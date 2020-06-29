WENATCHEE - A first-ever event celebrating the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter was met with apparent hate after rainbow flag was found burned outside of Pybus Market Sunday night.
Earlier in the day on Sunday, the Wenatchee Pride and North Central Wenatchee/Black Lives Matter Action Council held their inaugural march in downtown Wenatchee. 300 people partook in the peaceful display of solidarity.
Hours after the march, the Council reported that the rainbow Pride flag outside of Little Red’s Espresso and Bakery at Pybus Market was set on fire.
“Under the cover of darkness, a coward and a bigot committed a crime of hate,” the Council stated on its Facebook page. But the LGBTQ+ community is one built on resilience and strengthened by the fire of every act of hate against us. Every time we enter the forge, we emerge stronger. The fear and hatred of others who commit these crimes against us only further unify our community and the family we are.”
iFIBER ONE News was informed by Wenatchee police that the alleged act was not reported to the authorities.
The person responsible for the burning of the flag remains unknown.
(13) comments
Here in Ulysses S. Grant County, burning the Confederate flag should be part of every outdoor public assembly. Sing the national anthem of our Union, burn the flag of the Confederacy in honor of the soldiers who died putting it down, and what it stood for.
Would that offend anybody? Why?
Like Cheb says below, the Confederates will still be proud of what they are.
I've said this before regarding burning of the American flag: It's a piece of cloth. If you think burning it destroys what it stands for, you are a fool. LGBTQ folk will continue to be proud of who they are. And they'll buy bigger flags to replace the ones burned by cowards.
I see what you are saying. This issue is a non-starter and not news worthy, who cares. A flag is a flag no matter what it stands for. Just a piece of cloth, no hate crime, no need to be offended. Nothing to see here.
No, you don't see what I am saying. That much is obvious.
Actually, that was sarcasm. You are the fool. That is very obvious.
How is this any more of a crime then one burning the US flag. Isn't it all Freedom of Speech. You burn the US flag and it's free speech, not hate. But burn the LGTBQ flag and it's now called Hate Speech. Can't have it both ways.
It's the same crime as when you burn a US flag that isn't yours, destruction of property.
If you burn your own US flag, it's not a crime, if you steal your neighbor's flag and burn it, then it's a crime. This flag appears to have been stolen.
Indentwrack has nailed it!
@indent.. And how did you reach that conclusion?? After every event there are TONS of materials left afterwards and abandoned. This seems to be have left on a public pole on a public street after the event was over. Essentially abandoned and would have been taken down and discarded anyway.. So who stole what flag again??
Not that i'm advocating burning something hanging from a public pole after an event was over but who really cares??
My
The flag wasn't stolen. It belonged to LittleRed's Espresso. It wasn't abandoned. It was purposefully placed there as part of their business decorations. "Who really cares"? A lot of people. It's a shame that you don't. Of course, it seems like all you care about lately is contradicting people. That's a heavy cloth flag, and it's obvious that the espresso shop put some money into it.
@cheb.. Yeah I don't care about, as you called it, a "piece of cloth".. People are dying, people cannot and will not go to the doctor that should be going, the economy is in a recession not to mention a mess, we have police killing people because they can, we have major Supreme Court decisions coming out directing legality of choices, we have a mess of a political system that only want to in-fight..
And you think I care about a piece of cloth?? To me right now that is like someone crying that someone stole my garage sale sign off the power pole that my daughter made.. I have bigger things to worry about than if some moron burned a piece of cloth.. Sorry if none of you do..
And your snooty comment about contradicting people.. Sorry if you do not like people attempting to put out information to set the record straight.. I have challenged YOU and everyone else if something I say if incorrect or wrong then call me out on and show me why I am wrong with FACTS.. Guess what.. NOBODY has.. You have expressed your opinion and I have expressed mine but when it comes to FACTS.. I express an position and can and do support it with FACTS and documentation..
Nice. Stay classy, Wenatchee!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.