MOSES LAKE - Public libraries across north central Washington reopened on Monday for the first time since March.
NCW Libraries, which operates 30 library branches throughout Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties, was able to reopen branches due to updated guidance issued by the state in October.
The libraries were closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With branches reopening, several safety measures are in place as customers are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and limit their visits to about 30 minutes.
Libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are limited to 25 percent occupancy under state guidelines for counties in Phase 2. Libraries in Ferry County, which is in Phase 3, are limited to 50 percent capacity.
NCW Libraries will continue to offer a number of programs and author events online at ncwlibraries.org. Curbside pickup also remains available at all library branches.
