MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake chiropractor has had his license suspended immediately for alleged unprofessional and sexual misconduct.
The Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of Richard L. Ribellia, pending further legal action. Ribellia is listed as the owner of Family Lifestyle Chiropractic in Moses Lake.
Ribellia is accused of asking several female patients to disrobe for treatment when it was not required. Charges also claim he touched the patients’ breasts and genitalia while performing treatments. Ribellia is also accused of requiring his employees to come for free chiropractic treatment when they were ill instead of allowing them to take sick leave.
Ribellia cannot practice as a chiropractor in the state until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.