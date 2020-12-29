DAVENPORT - Lincoln County deputies have likely provided some closure to multiple victims of theft thanks to the good work of local law enforcement leading up to Christmas.
On December 16, a deputy pulled a vehicle over in the town of Creston for expired tabs only to find out that they were about to come face-to-face with a group of suspected identity thieves.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the four persons riding in the car were in possession of eight credit cards and checks. In addition, a ledger was found in the vehicle that contains information including names, birth dates, addresses, social security numbers, phone numbers, passport information, relatives' information, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers, emails, and passwords of various individuals. The victims resided in Washington, California, Texas, Colorado, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Meth, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia was seized from the vehicle.
Several people were charged with identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. The driver was criminally cited for driving on a suspended license, failing to transfer the vehicle’s title and driving a vehicle with a cancelled title. Possession of controlled substances charges are also being filed on the driver.
On Christmas Day, another deputy pulled over a group of juveniles on SR 2 in Lincoln County and eventually discovered that the group was responsible for a theft at a home, convenience store, and a car prowl in town of Riverside in Okanogan County.
After further investigation, the deputy realized the vehicle they were in was stolen from the burglarized home and were in possession of several items from the home and convenience store which included: laptops, alcohol, cash, a wallet, and other miscellaneous items.
The suspects were identified as 15 and 17-year-olds; one of them had been reported missing out of Okanogan County.
Both suspects were booked in the Martin Hall Juvenile Jail.
