DAVENPORT - On Monday, Sheriff Wade Magers reported that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Lincoln County. Magers revealed that, out the vast majority of the roughly 300 emergency responders who were informed that the vaccine was available to them, only a handful responded expressing interest in being immunized.
Magers reached out to local fire, law, and EMS personnel at the request of the Lincoln County Public Health director. Magers says the health district was trying to formulate a plan on how many emergency responders were wanting a vaccine shot when they become available.
Of his 31 staff, which includes deputies and dispatchers, only a few confirmed that they wanted to receive a vaccine.
Magers says the emergency personnel outreach campaign began two weeks ago with an email blast from Magers, but received little response. On Monday, Magers followed up with another message blast about vaccinations, but the response to his notifications was nominal. At this point, Magers estimates that less than 15% who responded have said they wanted a COVID immunization shot.
“Many have concerns about the safety of the vaccination and our trying to learn more,” Magers told iFIBER ONE News.
Magers suspects the county will learn more by the end of the week as the fire chiefs and volunteers are contacted directly by public health officials; fire and ems volunteers make of much of the emergency staff in Lincoln County. Magers says the overall response to the vaccine among first responders is subject to change by the end of the week now that the vaccine is arriving in Lincoln County. Magers says local fire chiefs are also in the process coordinating with their respective crews to determine the overall interest in receiving the vaccination.
Magers says he will not require his staff to receive the vaccine, nor can he mandate such a task, according to him.
(2) comments
Bad cop. No donut
smh..some example!!
