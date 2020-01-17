DAVENPORT - Nestled next to Grant County, Lincoln County wants to modernize like its neighbor to the west.
Mostly rural, Lincoln County announced this week that it’s going to study the feasibility of fiber internet and/or fiber broadband within its borders.
On Friday, Washington’s Economic Revitalization Board announced that it has awarded $37,500 in Community Economic Revitalization Board grant funds to Lincoln County. Lincoln County Commissioner Scott Hutsell says the grant will be spent on a Broadband Planning Study. Hutsell says the county is also investing $12,500 of rural development funds into the study. Hutsell says the money will pay for research that will determine whether a fiber-to-home and business network is feasible. The study will also confirm whether fiber broadband could cover the entirety of the county.
“We’re exploring a number of options,” Hutsell told iFIBER ONE News. “We don’t think we could create direct fiber connectivity to every home in Lincoln County, but we do think there’s potential to build a network that provides direct fiber connections to the more populous areas in the county and the more rural areas can rely on fiber broadband.”
If fiber were to get the green-light in Lincoln County, Hutsell says it would be built and managed by the local port district. Recently, Hutsell says he and other colleagues traveled to the Port of Whitman County to learn more about how it manages its open-access fiber network.
Hutsell says he’s confident the feasibility study will yield the results needed to get approval for better internet.
“We have to plan for the future, we need gigabit internet speeds,” Hutsell explained. “I’ve got people coming out of the woodwork asking me when the county is going to improve internet access.”
Hutsell expressed interest in drawing iFIBER Communications internet to the area.
Lincoln County’s governing board believes the results of the feasibility study will be presented by this fall, Hutsell says he’s hoping to see construction on a fiber network or fiber broadband network begin within the next three or four years.
(2) comments
Lol! Good luck Lincoln County! Been waiting for county wide fiber here in Grant County for over 15 years! NOT gonna happen!
Stop studying. It's feasible. Just build it!
