WENATCHEE - On Friday, Link Transit spent a good part of the day donating handmade masks to staff and riders at its facility at Columbia Station in Wenatchee and the Crunch Pak apple processing facility in Cashmere.
Link Transit officials say over 500 masks were donated in Wenatchee and 400 were given away to frontline workers at Crunch Pak.
The masks were sewn by the same group of Wenatchee-area seamstresses who made and donated 3,200 masks to Confluence Health last week.
The effort to make and donate the masks can be attributed to Lisa Robinson, Selina Danko and the ladies affiliated with the North Central Washington Quilt Guild.
