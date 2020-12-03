WENATCHEE - Thursday was a magical day for a 4-year-old Wenatchee girl who been fighting brain cancer since 2017.
At about 4 p.m., Danica Taylor’s doorstep turned into a holiday party with a group of deputies who serve on Chelan County’s tactical response team also known as’ S.W.A.T.’ Also coordinated by the Wenatchee Wellness Place, presents were presented to Danica, her siblings, and her parents.
The holiday display for Danica also included Santa, who sat atop the turret of the tactical response vehicle in the street. Chelan County Chief Deputy Adam Musgrove was there.
“It went fantastic, seeing that little girl and that beautiful family; it was really touching,” Musgrove told iFIBER ONE News. “Danica was excited, the look in her eyes when she saw santa and heard the music playing. She was clapping her hands with excitement.”
Musgrove added, “You forget all the bad things going on in the world when you’re around something like that.”
The charitable gesture was part of the sheriff’s office annual Santa’s Stars program.
