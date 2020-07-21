MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board is discussing the district’s preliminary planning for school in the fall during a live-streamed work session on Wednesday.
The livestream is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., available here: www.mlsd161.org/livestream/.
The school district has developed a School Recovery Task Force with more than 70 teachers, staff, and administrators to focus on reopening schools while keeping students safe and healthy and mitigating and minimizing the spread of COVID-19.
The district’s tentative planning timeline includes submitting their plan for school in the fall to the Grant County Health District later this week, and to the school board to review around July 30. The final plan will be submitted to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction in mid-August.
The first day of school is Sept. 2.
“We recognize that many school districts have been announcing their plans for return and appreciate their ability to do so quickly,” school district officials stated. “However, we anticipate that health and safety guidelines will continue to change throughout the summer. We also expect more reopening guidelines from local authorities throughout the next coming weeks.
Administrators will discuss preliminary plans regarding reopening choices for fall (parents can choose what is best for their child...remote or in-person), as well as what those in-person models could look like, plans per-phase, and health/safety tactics.
Comments can be submitted to mlsddirectors@mlsd161.org. Info and updates about the start of the 2020-2021 school year can be found at www.mlsd161.org/reopening.
(1) comment
Why bother commenting to the school? They're going to continue on the path of 'success' that they have so far.
