MOSES LAKE - To his knowledge, one local physician says Wenatchee-based Confluence Health appears to be immune to the political angst endured by health officials across the country who are reportedly resigning or are being fired amid the coronavirus pandemic; most of whom are employed by states, counties, and cities. But, it doesn’t mean private health. care providers aren’t watching and learning from it.
“In my 40-plus years of practicing, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Dr. David Curnel, former Grant County Confluence Health medical director, told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
Curnel recently stepped down from his medical director position earlier this year; Curnel wants to retire in early 2021. Curnel says his mind was made up about retiring well-before the start of the pandemic. Curnel is now resigned to practicing as a regular physician at the Confluence Health facility in Moses Lake and continues to serve the public in his role as mayor of Moses Lake.
However, other health professionals aren’t so lucky in deciding their own fate during the pandemic.
Lori Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told the Associated Press that many of the firings and resignations have to do with conflicts over mask orders or social distancing shutdowns. Many politicians and ordinary Americans have argued that such measures are not needed, contrary to the scientific evidence and the advice of health experts.
“It’s not a health divide; it’s a political divide,” Freeman said.
Some health officials said they were stepping down for family reasons, and some left for jobs at other agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some were ousted because of what higher-ups said was poor leadership or a failure to do their job.
The Associated Press reports that others have complained that they were overworked, underpaid, unappreciated or thrust into a pressure-cooker environment.
Curnel says political scrutiny surrounding the pandemic stems from the Trump Administration’s failure to address coronavirus in a timely manner and the Democrats’ weaponizing the initial lack of response to attack Republicans.
During his time, as medical director and after, Curnel says staff had never discussed politics surrounding the pandemic and no internal issues ever arose from it. Curnel added that he knew for a fact that no one at Confluence Health has been terminated or resigned for pandemic-related reasons.
iFIBER ONE News also reached out to Samaritan Healthcare for its assessment of the situation, but its CEO is out of the area until later this week.
As for local public health officials, former longtime Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling appeared to be a casualty of the pandemic. Kling resigned from the health district on July 1 after tensions between Kling and the board of health reached a boiling point over how to handle the COVID-19 crisis.
(1) comment
Say it ain't so!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.