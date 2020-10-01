All Hallow’s Eve will look a bit different this year due to newly released health guidelines at the state and local levels.
Theresa Adkinson of Grant County’s Health District says her organization will encourage residents to heed recommendations made by them and the state as it pertains to Halloween health protocols.
Adkinson says the health district won’t discourage trick-or-treating. However, she says cities are looking at drive-thru trick-or-treating, instead of the free-roaming downtown business events.
Adkinson says there will likely be fewer homes handing out candy this year as they ask higher-risk households not to answer the door. The district asks that group of trick-or-treaters be limited to immediate family only. Lastly, Adkinson says she doesn’t want kids grabbing items out of a collective candy bowl, but rather be given individually wrapped treat bags.
Local guidelines are concurrent to the state protocol. The state asks that trick-or-treaters wear facial masks under their costumes. Trunk-or-treat, church, and/or community Halloween gathers are discouraged.
If a person would like to witness treat-or-treaters getting candy on their property, the state asks that the place the candy on a table in their driveway and sit at least six feet away from it.
A proposed alternative to treat-or-treating is doing a scavenger hunt at home.
(2) comments
I'm asking for guidance for state and local governments to quit being such a suck on the tax base. I guess neither of us will get what we want this Halloween, will we?
Thanks for your guidance state and local governments. I couldnt make it through life without you tell me what to do. I spent all last week sleepless worrying about Halloween. Thanks again. (EYEROLL)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.