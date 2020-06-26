A Fire Weather Watch will take effect for south Grant County and Franklin County Friday afternoon.
The warning will remain in place through Saturday evening according to the National Weather Service and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Meteorologists say low humidity combined with high temperatures and gusty winds is a recipe for fires.
The National Weather Service says any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
Humidity is expected to be as low as 15% and winds could reach up to 30 mph.
isn't it suppose to rain most of the weekend??
