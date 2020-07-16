On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Cashmere Valley Bank and Wheatland bank who say they and other banks are experiencing coin shortages. As a result, both banks say they’re limiting the number of coins given to customers, and they’re not alone.
The coin shortage applies to pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters.
In June, the Federal Reserve, which manages coin production and distribution, revealed that it is experiencing low coin inventories partly due to disruption in the coin supply chain.
According to CBS News, workers at the U.S. Mint, which manufactures America’s coins, are operating at a reduced production rate because of precautionary measures taken to protect its employees from the virus.
The shortage is changing the way big name retailers take payments.
Kroger, which owns the Fred Meyer store in East Wenatchee and Ellensburg, says all its stores will stop giving coin change to customers due to the coin shortage. The company is asking customers to pay with exact change. Store patrons can also donate what they owed in coins to its Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation, an initiative that seeks to eliminate hunger in America. In addition, customers can have their change loaded onto a customer loyalty card which can be applied to their next purchase.
