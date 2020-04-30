WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s Brave Warrior Project is the recipient of a grant awarded by Cashmere native and Washington Girls Basketball Gatorade State Player of the Year, Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith chose The Brave Warrior Project as the recipient of the Gatorade grant to help foster opportunities and eliminate barriers for children with special needs, chronic illness, and cancer. Van Lith’s generous gesture was made possible by the Gatorade Play It Forward program which empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients to award local or national sports organizations.
“We are thrilled that Hailey Van Lith chose The Brave Warrior Project as the recipient of the $1,000 Gatorade grant,” said The Brave Warrior Project founder, Erica Moshe. “Hailey has seen firsthand through her experience around Paralympic athletes what sports can do to build confidence and skills in kids with special needs. It’s amazing that she’s choosing to give back and help provide those opportunities for children in North Central Washington.”
Van Lith is a nationally-recognized college basketball prospect who lead the Cashmere High School girls’ basketball team to an undefeated season during the 2019-2020 school year.
