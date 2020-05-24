MOSES LAKE - Ag World Support Systems Founder and Chairman Warren Henninger has died. The Spudman Magazine reports that Henninger succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall last Friday. Henninger reportedly died on Saturday, May 23. Bryan Henninger, Ag World Support Systems CEO and President released the following statement via email to Spudman Magazine:
“It is with both great sadness and rejoicing that I need to let you know that last night at 11:45 p.m. Warren Henninger (my dad) joined his Savior in Heaven after being in a coma for a week. All your prayers and thoughts have helped carry Warren and the family through this week. Thank you for continuing to carry the family, especially Judy (my mom), in your thoughts and prayers over the next few difficult weeks. Dad will be sorely missed.
Ag World Support Systems was founded by Warren Henninger in 1997 after spending 21 years with a potato processing company according to the Ag World website.
The Ag World Golf Classic is the brainchild of Warren Henninger, a highly charitable golf tournament that has raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
God bless you and your family Warren! Remember you so well from work. I was fortunate enough to be able to participate in some of your golf tournament's.
