MOSES LAKe - The Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce ‘sounded an alarm’ about a fraudulent email asking local businesses for the money they received from the federal government earlier this year.
Last week, the Chamber sent out a copy of a fraudulent email, notifying members that several local businesses received it.
In the fake email, the scammers posed as attorneys for the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department. The imposters claim that the assistance money granted from the CARES Act was not intended for that business and that the money awarded be returned or else.
The scammers threaten credit bureau reporting, wage garnishment, Department of Justice referrals, and/or business license suspension if the funds aren’t returned.
The con artists claim that the supposed May 7th deadline to return the money in “good faith” has passed to create more urgency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.