MOSES LAKE - On Friday, Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Debbie Doran-Martinez sent out a newsletter asking members to support proposed legislation that would bypass phase 1 of the “Healthy Washington” plan. The two-phase “Washington Healthy” plan takes effect on Monday, January 11. Under phase 2, restaurants would be allowed to reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity, gyms would be allowed to reopen at a 25% occupancy rate.
“This has been a tough week as our Governor laid out yet another “plan” for our reopening. Unfortunately, his new plan doesn’t give much light at the end of the tunnel for us to get our businesses opened back up anytime soon,” Doran-Martinez wrote. “I would encourage you to reach out to our elected officials to support this legislation,” she added.
Senate Bill 5114 is sponsored by Republican State Senator John Braun of Centralia and Democratic Senator Mark Mullet of Issaquah.
A hearing on the bill is set for Jan. 19 during the 2021 legislative session.
The bill in its entirety is below: