SOAP LAKE - The danger of losing one of Soap Lake’s oldest businesses to the past is no longer imminent thanks to the collective generosity of the local community over the weekend.
The Del-Red Pub in Soap Lake was on the brink of shutting down after its owner, Jill Larson, said they were out of money. The five-decade-old saloon was apparently going to close within several days after its request for aid was rejected by the Small Business Administration due to lack of funding. In a desperate attempt to save the business, the Larson family started a fundraiser on Facebook on Friday.
Larson says the fundraising goal was set at $10,000 to keep the business open for a two months. In the span of two days, donations from fellow family, community members, and local businesses came flooding in online and in-person. As of Monday morning, Larson says they’ve received over $11,000 in donations.
“I’m overwhelmed, I’m so blessed by this town and other people from Ephrata. We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” Larson told iFIBER ONE News.
Larson says D.K.’s Drive-In and Red Silo Coffee of Ephrata donated $1,000. La Cuccina Di Sophia of Soap Lake also donated money.
In the meantime, Larson says Del-Red will continue to do take-out orders with the hope that restrictions on bars and restaurants will be lifted within the next two months.
Larson operates Del-Red Pub with her three daughters, son-in-law, and three granddaughters.
