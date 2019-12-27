WENATCHEE - As a U.S. Senate impeachment trial draws closer, Fourth District Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier revealed to CNN earlier this week she and 24 other congressional colleagues penned a letter calling for the firing of one of President Trump’s closest advisors.
Recently, Schrier along with 24 other Democrats asked Trump to fire presidential aide Stephen Miller over his alleged connection to white supremacist ideas.
“This has no place in the White House,” Schrier told CNN. “It is no time to allow a white supremacist in the White House.”
Schrier went on to say that it’s a “scary time if you’re an immigrant.”
"This is so unacceptable. I think any other President - Republican or Democrat - would fire him," she added.
In the letter, Democrats claim that leaked emails showed Miller promoting stories from white nationalist and fringe media organizations.
However, Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley begged to differ in a written statement after the emails were released:
“I work with Stephen. I know Stephen. He loves this country and hates bigotry in all forms – and it deeply concerns me as to why so many on the left consistently attack Jewish members of this Administration," Gidley said.
