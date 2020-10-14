EPHRATA - After an eight-year hiatus, Ephrata’s culinary icon has re-opened and has been restored to its former glory after closing its doors in 2012.
Located at 601 Basin St., Barb & Ed’s Drive-In reopened over Labor Day weekend with massive support from the community. The restaurant serves the same items as it did years ago, including the Budget Burger.
Barb & Ed’s beginnings spans around 50 years ago when the late Barb & Ed Paul left behind their short-lived life as dairy farmers and founded their fast food restaurant in the early 70’s. Prior to their arrival in Grant County, the pair owned a successful fast food restaurant called “The Spartan” in Sumner, Washington.
Ed and Barb retired from the restaurant business in 2009 and turned it over to their daughter who closed it in 2012.
After sitting idle for six-and-a-half years, Dewayne Smith and his wife purchased the property initially as an investment and later realized he could bring back Barb & Ed’s. After getting permission from Barb & Ed’s family, Dewayne was able to keep the Barb & Ed’s name and retained the menu as well as the recipes.
An Ephrata high school graduate, Dewayne says reopening the eatery brought back fond memories of times he spent dining at the burger stand.
“I wanted to give Ephrata one of its original staples back,” Dewayne told iFIBER ONE News.
Dewayne says the restaurant is an improved version of itself, employing a farm-to-table concept that used local ingredients and real beef. Dewayne says Barb & Ed’s is not your typical fast-food facility because they take time to hand make all of their food.
As far as the community is concerned, Dewayne says his decision to restore Barb & Ed’s has made a positive impression on locals.
“The support we’ve been getting from the community is unbelievable,” Dewayne told iFIBER ONE News. Dewayne says business has been booming since opening in early September.
For a full menu, click here.
