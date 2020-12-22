WENATCHEE - Two Wenatchee Valley families are living a better life today thanks to the heroics of Numerica Credit Union and the Women’s Resource Center in Wenatchee.
A $100,000 donation from Numerica Credit Union funded the effort to get a family of seven (two adults and five children) out of a homeless shelter and into a permanent home; it also helped a single mother and her teenage transition into a more stable residence.
The year-end gift was guided by Women’s Resource Center, a homeless service organization in Wenatchee.
“We are carrying out our mission of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities by helping these families have a safe home to live their dreams,” Numerica CEO Carla Cicero said. “We know there’s no place like home for the holidays. Together with our nonprofit partners, we are truly changing lives.”
Marie, the Wenatchee-area mother with five children, agreed with Cicero’s statement.
"The last few years have been hard on our family as we became homeless. Living from place to place with the uncertainty of if we still had a roof over our heads. I placed my children in foster care in January to enter treatment and leave an abusive relationship. I completed and am so honored to finally have my kids smiling again. To know that we can give the security to the children that they need and deserve gives us just what we need for Christmas. Thank you truly to the person wanting to help our family."
Numerica decided on the holiday partnership after seeing its nonprofit partners respond to growing demands for support services in 2020. As emergency needs competed for limited funds, moving clients into permanent housing proved to be a struggle.
“This year, COVID-19 disproportionately impacted our community’s most vulnerable populations,” Cicero said. “Those experiencing homelessness have been hit hard. We are honored to help move families and individuals out of shelters and into homes.”
The 2020 “Home for the Holidays” effort was the latest in an annual tradition of community generosity at Numerica. Past efforts included surprise donations to nonprofits. Last year, Numerica paid off $25,000 in student lunch debt at local elementary schools.
“Each December, I have the pleasure of a front-row seat as Numerica generously gives back to our communities with a special holiday surprise,” Cicero said. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact Numerica’s year-end giving makes.”
Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Numerica has more than 158,000 members throughout Central and Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Great work, Numerica. The Lord truly does work in mysterious ways! I applaud your doings.
