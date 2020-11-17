SEATAC - A sheriff’s deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is getting praise for his heroic act at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last Wednesday.
Chief Deputy Adam Musgrove’s emergency encounter occurred as he was de-boarding a Horizon flight that he had taken from Wenatchee to Sea-Tac on his way to San Diego, California.
As he was going up the ramp into the terminal, Adam says he heard a Horizon employee scream that there was a medical emergency. Musgrove says a pilot gasping for air was laying down in the terminal. Musgrove says the man was bleeding from his eye and ear and was turning grey. When the man stopped breathing, Musgrove and those nearby began administering CPR. A heart defibrillator was presented and Musgrove used it on the subject. Upon sending the electrical charge into his body, the man took a large gasp of air and seconds later, EMT crews arrived to take over.
Musgrove says the man appeared to be doing ok and was talking in the ambulance. As far as the kind of medical condition the man was suffering from, Musgrove says he was unable to confirm.
The Horizon pilot was taken to a Seattle-area hospital for treatment.
